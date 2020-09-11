Mayor Sarno: Springfield enters Phase 2 of adult-use marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is ready to once again court potential recreational pot shops.

The city’s mayor’s office is calling it Phase two of adult-use marijuana and cultivation in the city. Mayor Domenic Sarno said city leaders plan to meet again to update the application and evaluation process.

They hope to accept applications by October 2020.

“I would like to consider up to four (4) retail applicants and up to two (2) cultivation applicants,” Sarno stated. “Also, I would like to have special consideration for social justice and/or social equity applicants.”