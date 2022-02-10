SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sent a statement Thursday saying that if the current COVID-19 trends continue in the city, the citywide mask mandate would likely end on February 28.

An indoor citywide mask mandate was put in effect on January 3rd after the city of Springfield saw a large increase in COVID-19 cases, especially among younger residents. The mask mandate was to last 60 days unless COVID-19 cases in Springfield declined. Sarno says the city has seen a decrease in the number of COVID-19 numbers and if the trend continues, the mask mandate would likely come to an end at the end of the month.

Full statement from Mayor Sarno on mask mandate:

“As far as the city’s mandate is concerned, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are heartened to see that our continued push to get our Springfield residents vaccinated, booster shots and testing, coupled with stop gap mitigation efforts of masking has led to a strong decrease in our city numbers. Helen and I are very appreciative of the continued yeoman efforts put forth by Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Hospital and all our health care providers. Also, a big thank you goes out to all our residents and business community for their continued patience, understanding and cooperation as we move to defeat this COVID-19 pandemic challenge. If these positive trends continue, the likelihood is that our city’s mask mandate will be lifted by February 28th. Please, it is important and respectful not to ostracize anyone who feels more comfortable in continuing to wear a mask. There now is light at the end of this tunnel. We need to continue the progress in balancing public health, while moving our economy and schools forward.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Sarno’s statement comes one day after Governor Baker and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Commissioner Jeff Riley announced an upcoming end to the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools and child care on February 28.