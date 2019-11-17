Mayor Sarno suspends communications director following arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno has suspended his communications director Marian Sullivan following an arrest at MGM Springfield over the weekend.

Mayor Sarno released the following statement:

“I’m shocked and very disturbed by the arrest of my communications director Ms. Marian Sullivan on malicious destruction of property charges at MGM. I’m going to suspend Ms. Sullivan until this case has been adjudicated.

I am hopeful that she will seek the help that she seems to need and we will be supportive of that effort.”

MAYOR DOMENIC J. SARNO