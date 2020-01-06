Mayor Sarno sworn into fifth term as Springfield mayor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno was sworn into his fifth term as Springfield’s Mayor Monday morning.

Mayor Sarno is now the longest-serving mayor in the City of Springfield’s history. He’s served three four-year terms and two two-year terms.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Symphony Hall at 10:00 a.m.

The celebration will continue at Bright Nights at Forest Park where visitors will be greeted and thanked by Sarno and his family and offered free admission from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Inaugural Gala is scheduled for Saturday at Roger L. Putnam Vocational Techincal Academy in the grand hall entranceway from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.