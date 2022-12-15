SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has joined a growing chorus of local leaders challenging MGM Springfield on holding up their end of the community host agreement.

It started with concerns from Springfield residents, letting their state representatives know that they aren’t seeing the downtown renewal they were promised in the five years since the casino.

Representative Bud Williams and City Councilor Malo Brown brought those concerns to Mayor Sarno who went straight to the source, telling 22News he raised the concerns to President and CEO of MGM Resorts International William Hornbuckle. Sarno said Hornbuckle is now planning a visit to discuss the concerns.

“Again, there are some things that MGM has done very, very well. Especially the financials. But I would like to see some of the restaurants they have there and some of the other amenities open,” said Mayor Sarno. “I had a good conversation with Mr. Hornbuckle yesterday and he told me ‘Mayor, I’ll be out there and we will move forward from there.'”

Meanwhile, MGM continues the approval process to accept sports wagers, their next presentation and opportunity for approval scheduled for Monday.

22News attempted to contact MGM Springfield for comment on the community host agreement but have yet heard back.