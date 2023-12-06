SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will be announcing higher education ARPA funding with local colleges on Wednesday.

According to the City of Springfield, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan will join Mayor Sarno along with representatives from American International College (AIC), Springfield College, and Western New England University (WNEU) for the announcement on Wednesday.

In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Mayor Sarno created the Department of Recovery and Business Continuity (“DRBC”), to effectively administer the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds within the City of Springfield for all eligible use categories, as determined by the United States Department of the Treasury through its Interim Final Rule, according to the City of Springfield. DRBC utilizes public input that is gathered from Springfield residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to implement an open and transparent process for ARPA funding to be distributed.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to announce, with CDO Tim Sheehan and representatives from three of our local colleges, the details of my administration’s $750,000 Higher Education ARPA Fund, which I previously announced back in July 2023 as part of my 13th round of ARPA awards announcement. This first-of-its-kind grant initiative will financially support our Springfield students to pursue much-needed career programs at these three higher education institutions in Springfield, especially in the fields of mental health, health care, education, and public safety.”

The ARPA funding announcement will take place at City Hall on Court Street in Springfield at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.