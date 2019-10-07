Mayor Sarno to announce demolition of two properties in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to announce the demolition of a property at 468 Walnut Street and 462 Central Street in Springfield Monday morning.

In a news release sent to 22News, the demolition is being done as an effort to continue enhancements of better traffic reconfiguration and flow for the Central Street and Six Corners area.

The property on Walnut Street was formerly Impoco’s Poultry Market.

22News Reporter Hector Molina will be at the announcement and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.