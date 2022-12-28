SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield and the City American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team will be announcing the city’s ninth round of ARPA funding awards for neighborhoods.

The ARPA funding is part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund (NERF), according to a news release from the City of Springfield. This announcement comes from the neighborhood walks and meetings that Mayor Domenic Sarno and his city team did with the neighborhood councils.

The announcement will be held at City Hall on Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “I am pleased to announce this ninth round of ARPA funding awards for our neighborhoods as part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund. Our neighborhoods are so vital and important for the economic health of our city and help enhance the quality of life for our residents.”