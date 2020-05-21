Watch Live on WWLP.com at 2:15PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to announce plans for the phased reopening of the city Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Sarno and his administration have finalized the city’s formal plans for reopening city operations to the public with restrictions and will announce them at City Hall for 2:15 p.m.

The phased reopening is to allow the reopening of municipal buildings to the public under a controlled approach while still maintaining city services for the public and business community.

“The goal of the phased reopening, which will be based on public health and scientific metrics, is to systematically allow the reopening of municipal buildings to the public under a controlled approach while still maintaining core city services for the public and business community. This method is being taken out of an abundance of caution to preserve our city workforce, protect the health of the public, and to try to limit a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

City Hall and all municipal buildings have been closed to the public since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Governor Baker announced the Commonwealth’s Four-Phased Reopening Report and Guidance for municipalities and businesses.