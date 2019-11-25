Forest Park entrance in Springfield to reopen Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is scheduled to announce the re-opening of Main Greeting Road to Forest Park in Springfield Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno along with Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan will make the announcement at Forest Park, Summer Avenue entrance at 10:15 a.m.

Forest Park culvert project to finish in time for Bright Nights

“I am grateful to Governor Baker and our local state delegation for their assistance in allocating funding for this critical project. This immense project was completed on time and on budget and I am excited that the dam and culvert repair has been successful so that the many visitors to Forest Park will have an accessible and scenic entrance to this wonderful park.” Springfield Mayor Sarno

The road had been closed since May of this year to replace the original 1854 culvert which took water under the road from Swan Pond to Meadowbrook Ravine.

It is scheduled to reopen Monday, November 25th just in time for the start of the Bright Nights 25th anniversary season!

“I would like to thank Mayor Sarno for taking swift action when he became aware of the infrastructure problems with the earthen embankment and culvert. His relationship and collaboration with state officials was extremely beneficial in securing funding for this project. We appreciate the public’s patience during the construction period as alternate entrances to the park had to be deployed. We are thrilled to have our main entrance reopened and encourage everyone to join us in celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bright Nights.”

Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of PBRM

Latest News: