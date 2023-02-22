SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield and the City American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be announcing the tenth round of ARPA funding awards on Wednesday.

The ARPA funding awards will be awarded to small businesses and nonprofits and there will also be an update on the direct assistance for households, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

At the announcement, Mayor Sarno will ask the Springfield state delegation to support the successful programs that his administration has created and implemented throughout the ARPA process.

Mayor Sarno stated, “I am pleased to announce this tenth round of ARPA funding awards to support and provide relief and assistance for our residents, small businesses, and nonprofits.”

The announcement will be at Springfield’s City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.