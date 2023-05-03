SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and the City American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team will announce the city of Springfield’s eleventh round of ARPA funding awards on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, the eleventh round of ARPA funding awards is going to small businesses and nonprofits.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am pleased to announce this eleventh round of ARPA funding awards to continue to support and provide relief and assistance for our residents, small businesses, and nonprofits.”

The announcement will be taking place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Springfield City Hall.