Mayor Sarno to attend swearing in ceremony for fire promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi will hold a ceremony for the swearing in of three fire department promotions Tuesday morning.

In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno said he looks forward to congratulating Springfield’s newest and promoted public safety officials.

My congratualtions and thanks to our brave and dedicated fire department personnel and their families. On behalf of the residents of our great city, we thank you for your continued efforts in keeping our community safe and we truly appreciated your service to our Springfield. Godspeed. Mayor Domenic Sarno

The ceremony will take place at the Raymond M. Sullivan Public Safety Complex in Springfield.