Mayor Sarno to attend Topping-Off Ceremony for Brightwood-Lincoln School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno is scheduled to attend the topping-off ceremony for the new Brightwood-Lincoln School in Springfield Wednesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick, Director of the Department of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, and officials from the Massachusetts School Building Authority will also be attending the ceremony taking place at 11:00 a.m.

The support the MSBA has provided for our City has never waned and once again they have come through in a meaningful and significant way that will be a huge benefit to our residents, especially to the students, families and staff at our new Brightwood-Lincoln School. Our relationship with the MSBA has allowed us to put forward $616 million of new schools and renovated schools here in the City of Springfield — the most in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

The current buildings date back to the late 1800s and are completely antiquated and outdated Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said. “I’m thrilled the project is moving along so nicely. It’s a great leap forward for the schools and it’s great for the community.”