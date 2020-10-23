City of Springfield to celebrate Arbor Day in October with tree planting Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreational Management Patrick Sullivan will celebrate Arbor Day in October by planting a tree Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Arbor Day was originally planned for April but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had postponed the celebration. The Springfield Garden Club has sponsored the tree planting this year.

Mayor Sarno and Sullivan will be joined by City Forester Alex Sherman and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood at Warner School on Parker Street at 10:30 a.m.

Mayor Sarno stated, “This year marks the 35th Arbor Day observance in our Springfield, which, thanks to the leadership of Parks Director Patrick Sullivan and our City Forester Alex Sherman, we can celebrate with a tree planting thanks to the Springfield Garden Club. I want to acknowledge and thank our dedicated Forestry Division for maintaining these vital resources for our city. I am proud of our city’s commitment to tree planting, conservation, and environmental stewardship and I look forward to the day when we can all come together again and celebrate our city’s rich natural resources.”

In honor of Arbor Day, Mayor Sarno will sport his handcrafted wooden necktie, which was presented to him years ago by City of Springfield Building Supervisor John Bilodeau and retired City Forester Ed Casey.