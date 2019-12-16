Mayor Sarno to celebrate Springfield Central Golden Eagles 2nd MIAA Division III State Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will be hosting the celebration of Springfield Central Golden Eagles’ second consecutive MIAA Division III State Championship Monday morning at City Hall.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will kick off at 9:00 a.m. in Room 220. As part of the celebration, Mayor Sarno will also be awarding the Key to the City.
The Central Golden Eagles won their second consecutive MIAA Division III State Championship “Super Bowl” at Gillette Stadium.
“I’m so proud of these young men and their families for bringing home for the second year in a row a major state championship to Springfield.
Under the dedicated and caring guidance of Coach Valdamar Brower, Principal Tad Tokarz, staff and teachers, these young men continue to excel, not only on the field, but more importantly in the classroom.
It has been just so tremendous to witness their teamwork – something they’ll always remember and our city will speak about for years. Also, a special thanks to Mr. Peter Picknelly and Peter Pan Bus Lines for their efforts too.”Springfield Mayor, Domenic J. Sarno