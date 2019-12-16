Mayor Sarno to celebrate Springfield Central Golden Eagles 2nd MIAA Division III State Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will be hosting the celebration of Springfield Central Golden Eagles’ second consecutive MIAA Division III State Championship Monday morning at City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will kick off at 9:00 a.m. in Room 220. As part of the celebration, Mayor Sarno will also be awarding the Key to the City.

The Central Golden Eagles won their second consecutive MIAA Division III State Championship “Super Bowl” at Gillette Stadium.