Mayor Sarno to discuss Hurricane Henri preparations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has called for a hurricane advisory news conference for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the city’s Public Safety Complex on Carew Street.

There, the mayor and his advisory cabinet will provide the latest up to date information as he advises Springfield area residents how to be best “prepared, but not alarmed.”

It’s a term he used several times speaking with 22News about the ever-changing path of Hurricane Henri approaching the Pioneer Valley.

“Some of the patterns looked like it was going to be 7:30 p.m. or so last night,…. it’s going to be a direct hit coming up the Connecticut River to Springfield,” said Mayor Sarno. “It has changed a bit, but today as of 5:30 a.m., quarter of 6:00 a.m. this morning, it looked like it’s moving a little more west.”

Mayor Sarno will provide an updated report on the storm Sunday at 10:30 a.m. from the Springfield Public Safety Complex.