1  of  48
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Public Schools Central Berkshire Reg School District Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Christian School Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Montessori School of Northampton NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pioneer Valley Reg. School District PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quabbin Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Union #38 School District

Mayor Sarno to donate blood as Valentine’s day gift of life in Springfield

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will be donating blood as a Valentine’s Day gift of life at the Red Cross of western Massachusetts Monday morning in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event is taking place at the American Red Cross of western Massachusetts located on 150 Brookdale Drive at 11:30 a.m.

I can think of no other greater gift of love then the giving of blood for this upcoming Valentine’s Day.  Donating blood and helping to raise awareness is a vital and important action to take.  

Many individuals still depend on volunteer donors to receive life-saving transfusions.  I am proud to stand with our American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts in sharing my Valentine’s Day Gift of Life!

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories