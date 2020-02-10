Mayor Sarno to donate blood as Valentine’s day gift of life in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will be donating blood as a Valentine’s Day gift of life at the Red Cross of western Massachusetts Monday morning in Springfield.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the event is taking place at the American Red Cross of western Massachusetts located on 150 Brookdale Drive at 11:30 a.m.
I can think of no other greater gift of love then the giving of blood for this upcoming Valentine’s Day. Donating blood and helping to raise awareness is a vital and important action to take.
Many individuals still depend on volunteer donors to receive life-saving transfusions. I am proud to stand with our American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts in sharing my Valentine’s Day Gift of Life!Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno