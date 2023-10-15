SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will be taking on their divisional rival, the Providence Bruins at the MassMutual Center on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Springfield Thunderbirds will be taking on their divisional rival, the Providence Bruins at the MassMutual Center at 3:05 p.m. after their loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will help drop the ceremonial puck at the game on Sunday.

Mayor Sarno states in a news release from the City of Springfield, “I am honored to join with Paul Picknelly, the Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts, and the Springfield UNICO as we drop the ceremonial puck to kick off the Springfield Thunderbirds game on Sunday, October 15th as we continue to celebrate Italian-American heritage month in the City of Springfield. Let’s cheer on our T-Birds as they take on their divisional rival, the Providence Bruins, and make another run for the Calder Cup!”

Italian-American Heritage Month is an annual designation that is observed in October and celebrates the Italian-American culture and spreads the word about the traditions that come with it, according to the National Day Calander.

Italian-American Heritage Month was first celebrated back in 1989 when it was proclaimed by the President and Congress of the U.S. to honor the achievements and contributions of Italian immigrants and their descendants living in the United States.