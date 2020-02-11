Mayor Sarno to finalize agreement for Elm Street development project in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Tuesday that the City has reached terms for an agreement for the 31 Elms Street Project in Springfield that should be finalized in the near future.

The Elm Street Project will include 60 market-rate upscale apartment units, 14 workforce apartments and approximately 12,000 square feet of first floor retail.

According to a news release sent to 22News, MGM Springfield is obligated to develop and construct at least 54 new market-rate higher-end, upscale urban apartment units within a half-mile of the boundaries of the project site.

The release states that the redevelopment is expected to preserve the historic and aesthetic elements of the property while still creating a friendly and inviting environment in Downtown Springfield.

“First off, I’d like to again thank the developers, MGM, Governor Charlie Baker, my city team, City Councilor Michael Fenton as Chair of the Casino Oversight Committee, and everyone who has been involved throughout this process and who have tirelessly worked to make sure this project moved forward towards an agreement which is agreeable and beneficial for all parties. After much discussion with all of the stakeholders, I am pleased to be able to finally announce that we have reached terms for an agreement and the documents for a cooperative funding agreement are in their final stages of review for signature.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

A proposed amendment to the City Host Agreement will be presented to the City Council at the City’s Casino Oversight Committee on Tuesday. Complete details are expected to be in front of the council for approval shortly after.