Mayor Sarno to honor June 1st tornado anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno announced that he will honor the 10th anniversary of the June 1, 2011 tornado with a moment of silence and reflection on the front steps of City Hall on Tuesday.

The tornado that left a 6.2-mile long scar through Springfield took over the city at around 4:38 p.m., on a Wednesday afternoon.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that devastated our neighborhoods. The reminder I want to take away from this is that even during what may seem as our darkest days, we will recover and see better times with hard work, belief, compassion, and unity,” said Mayor Sarno.

Sarno also said that the compassion and support that he has seen during these challenging times is a testament to the patience, strength, and fortitude of the Springfield community.