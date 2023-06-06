SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joining the Westfield Starfires for a special announcement on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management (PBRM) Executive Director Patrick Sullivan, and Westfield Starfires owner Chris Thompson will join officials from the Westfield Starfires for a special announcement on Tuesday.

Mayor Sarno states, “Director Patrick Sullivan and I are looking forward to joining with Chris Thompson, owner of the Westfield Starfires, and his team for a special announcement at our Walker Grandstand baseball field in Forest Park. The Starfires are an excellent collegiate baseball team that has broken and set records in their Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) which they play in, including fielding 8 All-Stars during last season’s campaign, and producing their first-ever League MVP in 2021.”

The announcement is set to take place at the Walker Grandstand Baseball Field at Forest Park at 10:15 a.m.