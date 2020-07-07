Mayor Sarno to submit legislation to help add stronger penalties for illegal fireworks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will be submitting a ‘Home Rule’ legislation to the City Council in hopes of adding stronger penalties for those continuing to use illegal fireworks.
According to The City of Springfield’s Mayor’s Office, penalties already in place for using illegal fireworks has not stopped city residents from using them. Mayor Sarno expresses the ongoing use of fireworks has not only posed a quality of life issue, but has also affected those suffering from PTSD, families with newborns, and pets who are scared and anxious from the loud noises.
The special ‘home rule’ legislation is an act relative to outstanding fines, fees, penalties, or costs related to the use of fireworks or pyrotechnics in the City of Springfield. The legislation is scheduled to be submitted for the City Council’s approval at their next meeting on July 20.
“I have heard the fireworks in my neighborhood and the complaints from our residents about the quality of life issues from these illegal fireworks that have been plaguing not just our Springfield but has become a negative phenomenon for urban America too.
It is time for our illegal firework violations to have some teeth to them. Much like the home rule legislation which was passed into law years ago to help the City crackdown on delinquent excise taxes and parking tickets, this legislation would also allow the city to immobilize parked cars when the owners have long-delinquent violations related to illegal fireworks possession.
This will give the City of Springfield the much needed authority to hold these violators accountable. It will send a strong message that fireworks are not only dangerous and a major quality of life nuisance but it will remind them that fireworks are illegal and that there will be a significant cost associated if you are caught with them in the City of Springfield.”Mayor Sarno