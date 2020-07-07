Mayor Sarno to submit legislation to help add stronger penalties for illegal fireworks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will be submitting a ‘Home Rule’ legislation to the City Council in hopes of adding stronger penalties for those continuing to use illegal fireworks.

Springfield Police asking for information on illegal use of fireworks

According to The City of Springfield’s Mayor’s Office, penalties already in place for using illegal fireworks has not stopped city residents from using them. Mayor Sarno expresses the ongoing use of fireworks has not only posed a quality of life issue, but has also affected those suffering from PTSD, families with newborns, and pets who are scared and anxious from the loud noises.

The special ‘home rule’ legislation is an act relative to outstanding fines, fees, penalties, or costs related to the use of fireworks or pyrotechnics in the City of Springfield. The legislation is scheduled to be submitted for the City Council’s approval at their next meeting on July 20.