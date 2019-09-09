Mayor Sarno to tour new culvert in Forest Park

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to tour the construction of a new culvert at Main Greeting Road in Forest Park on Monday.

In a news release sent to 22News, Sarno will be joined with Patrick Sullivan, the Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management, and members of the Springfield Park Commission at 2:15 p.m. to tour the culvert.

“Again, I am very thankful to Governor Baker’s continued efforts and assisting us in obtaining this $3 million grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to replace the original 1854 culvert.”

-Mayor Domenic Sarno

