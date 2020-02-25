Mayor Sarno tours Watershops Dam ahead of repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno, and Springfield Parks Executive Director Patrick Sullivan took a tour of the Watershops Dam near Allen Street Tuesday afternoon.

After the tour, they announced that a $2.5 million dollar National Disaster Resilience Competition grant will pay for improvements to the structure of the dam.

The city said making the repairs to the dam is necessary to protect residents and businesses in the South End. The repairs will remove the Watershops Dam from the state’s high hazard category.

Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Springfield Parks Buildings and Recreation Management told 22News of the importance of the repairs.

“It’s very very important to get the repairs made and just looking across the country and these storm events you can just see why this one is so important this water would end up in the south end of the city if we didn’t make these repairs,” Sullivan said.

The dam’s original purpose was to supply hydropower to the Springfield Armory. The pond has been used as a public recreation spot since the city acquired it from the federal government in 1969.

Mayor Sarno said they also will install solar panels at the Brookings School so it can be used as an emergency shelter.

Construction on the dam is expected to begin in 2021 and it’s expected to be completed in August of 2022.