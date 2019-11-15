Springfield mayor visits Sabis International Charter School students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some area high school students got a chance to see what’s it’s like to run the largest city in western Massachusetts.

Eleven senior students at Sabis International Charter School in Springfield spoke with Mayor Domenic Sarno Friday as he visited the school. The students requested the meeting with the mayor after wondering what his day to day life looks like.

Students expressed their wants to become doctors, surgeons and going into the military. One student told 22News, it was exciting to finally see the mayor in person.

“It was an amazing experience being able to talk to him and be able to see him in person instead of just on the news or on TV,” said Jason Daniels. “It was really important to me. “I learned a lot of things like how to put myself out there and how to fight through those hardships in life that life throws at you.”

Mayor Sarno told 22News, he thinks visiting schools is important because it allows him to get to know the future leaders of the city of Springfield.

Sabis has one of the highest graduation rates in the area.