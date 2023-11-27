SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senior engineering students at Western New England University (WNEU) will be giving Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno a tour of the Baja tour on Monday.

According to a news release from WNEU, students who are members of the WNE Society of Automotive Engineers Baja Club will explain their club to Mayor Sarno and the Golden Bears Racing Team.

The Western New England University SAE Baja Club is an organization on campus that focuses on building the best possible vehicle to compete in the annual Society of Automotive Engineers Baja competition, according to their website. Their vehicle is completely designed and manufactured by students in the club with the goal of placing as high as possible in the competition.

If there is enough time, the club members will also take the student-engineered and built vehicle for a test drive.

The tour will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Western New England University on Monday. WNEU President Robert Johnson will also be in attendance for the tour.