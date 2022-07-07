SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former School Committee member and City Councilor Attorney is welcomed into the Law Department.

Ken Shea is to become the attorney for the City Council. Shea will be working alongside City Solicitor Judge John Payne and City Council President Jesse Lederman.

Mayor Sarno states, “Attorney Shea not only brings excellent legal acumen to the table, but just as important a level-headed, calming ‘country squire’ [refined, stately, pragmatic] wisdom aspect to the City Council. With this, coupled with his years of experience on our School Committee and City Council, he is well-positioned to continue to serve our City well.”

City Solicitor Judge John Payne said, “Attorney Shea has the legal experience and institutional knowledge to serve the city council well. Being a former Councilor, Attorney Shea will play an intricate role in helping the city council review any legal matters that might come before the council.”

Attorney Ken Shea added, “I want to thank Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman and City Solicitor Judge John Payne for the opportunity to return to the Law Department and to continue to serve the city that I love. I am looking forward to working with the city council and the administration for the betterment of our residents.”

Attorney Shea is to start on July 11.