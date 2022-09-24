SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opens on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a reception.

According to 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.

The name 6 Bricks is about one member of the Shubrick family, and four of them are on the executive board. Payton Shubrick, the CEO and founder, wanted to have her family at the forefront of what 6 Bricks represents and will become in the future. Shubrick wanted to prove that there is space in the industry for a family-owned, black-owned dispensary.

The grand opening celebration starts with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at 1860 Main Street in Springfield. There will be a reception at White Lion Brewery in Springfield at 3:00 p.m. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will be at the grand opening along with Payton Shubrick.