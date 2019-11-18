Mayor Sarno’s communications director placed on paid administrative leave following arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno’s communications director, Marian Sullivan, has been placed on paid administrative leave after she was arrested for allegedly damaging property in a restaurant and vandalizing cars at MGM Springfield early Sunday morning.

Sullivan was arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday morning on a charge of destruction of property.

According to Chloe Gotsis, Senior Deputy Press Secretary of the Office of Massachusetts AG Maura Healy, Sullivan was released on her own personal recognizance with the condition that she stay away from MGM Springfield and refrain from alcohol and drug use except for prescription medication.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for January 28 in Springfield District Court.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, 27-year-old Marian Sullivan of Longmeadow was arrested around 3:00 a.m. at the casino. Sullivan allegedly caused property damage in the Cal Mare restaurant and damage to cars in the garage. Massachusetts State Police found Sullivan in a lobby elevator allegedly intoxicated.

According to a statement sent to 22News from Mayor Sarno, his number one concern is Marian and her family:

“This is totally out of character for the young lady l know and have worked with for the past four years. We will let the judicial process take its course.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

