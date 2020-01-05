Mayor Sarno’s fifth inauguration set for Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will be inaugurated into his fifth term Monday morning.

Celebrations for the inauguration started Sunday with a mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 1:30 p.m.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday morning at Symphony Hall. Mayor Sarno is now the longest-serving mayor in the City of Springfield’s history. He’s served three four-year terms and two two-year terms.

The celebration will continue Monday night where visitors of Bright Nights at Forest Park will be greeted and thanked by Sarno and his family and offered free admission from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Inaugural Gala is scheduled for Saturday at Roger L. Putnam Vocational Techincal Academy in the grand hall entranceway from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.