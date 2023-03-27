SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno has released the schedule for the Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget hearings, which begin on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) Timothy Plante released the schedule for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget hearings where City Department Heads will present their budget requests and will respond to questions, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

The hearing schedule is as follows:

Day Date Department Time Location Monday March 27 A&F (Finance) 12:45 – 2:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Monday March 27 311 12:45 – 2:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Monday March 27 Capital Asset Construction 12:45 – 2:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Monday March 27 Human Resources &Labor Relations 12:45 – 2:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Monday March 27 Benefits 12:45 – 2:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 Procurement 11:00 am – 12:30 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 IT 11:00 am – 12:30 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 Assessors 11:00 am – 12:30 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 Comptroller 11:00 am – 12:30 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 Treasurer/Collector 11:00 am – 12:30 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 Internal Audit 2:45 – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 Mayor 2:45 – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 Elections 2:45 – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 Law 2:45 – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 City Council 2:45 – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Tuesday March 28 City Clerk 2:45 – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Wednesday March 29 Health & Human Services 11:15 am – 12:30 pm City Hall, Room 205 Wednesday March 29 TJ O’Connor Animal Control 11:15 am – 12:30 pm City Hall, Room 205 Wednesday March 29 Elder Affairs 11:15 am – 12:30 pm City Hall, Room 205 Wednesday March 29 Library 1:15 pm – 2:15 pm City Hall, Room 205 Wednesday March 29 Veterans 1:15 pm – 2:15 pm City Hall, Room 205 Thursday March 30 DPW 9:30 – 11:30 am City Hall, Room 205 Thursday March 30 Police 9:30 – 11:30 am City Hall, Room 205 Thursday March 30 Fire / Emergency Communications 9:30 – 11:30 am City Hall, Room 205 Thursday March 30 Planning & Economic Development 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Thursday March 30 Building/Housing – Code Enforcement 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Thursday March 30 Parks 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 Thursday March 30 Facilities 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm City Hall, Room 205 City of Springfield

Mayor Sarno states, “As always, we are doing our due diligence and will be prepared to deal with ‘the ebb and flow’ of our local, state, and national economic landscape. I am very proud of our fiscal management and the award-winning finance team under the leadership of CAFO TJ Plante. Throughout all of the challenges we have encountered, including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and economic uncertainty, my administration has maintained the highest bond ratings in our City’s history, along with a strong and healthy reserve. My Administration will continue to provide sound and prudent fiscal leadership for an efficient, effective, strategic, and compassionate way to assure that city services continue to be provided for our residents and business community.”

T.J. Plante said, “As we kick off our FY24 budget process, our goal is to maintain core services with an eye on fiscal sustainability. I look forward to working with the Mayor and department heads to craft a thoughtful budget that lives within our means and doesn’t mortgage the future.”

Budget hearings will be held in City Hall, Room 205, and begins on Monday, March 27th, and are scheduled to end Thursday, March 30. These hearings are open to the public, and the schedule is subject to change.