SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno has released the schedule for the Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget hearings, which begin on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) Timothy Plante released the schedule for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget hearings where City Department Heads will present their budget requests and will respond to questions, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

The hearing schedule is as follows:

DayDateDepartmentTimeLocation
MondayMarch 27A&F (Finance)12:45 – 2:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
MondayMarch 2731112:45 – 2:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
MondayMarch 27Capital Asset Construction12:45 – 2:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
MondayMarch 27Human Resources &Labor Relations12:45 – 2:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
MondayMarch 27Benefits12:45 – 2:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28Procurement11:00 am – 12:30 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28IT11:00 am – 12:30 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28Assessors11:00 am – 12:30 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28Comptroller11:00 am – 12:30 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28Treasurer/Collector11:00 am – 12:30 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28Internal Audit2:45 – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28Mayor2:45 – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28Elections2:45 – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28Law2:45 – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28City Council2:45 – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
TuesdayMarch 28City Clerk2:45 – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
WednesdayMarch 29Health & Human Services11:15 am – 12:30 pmCity Hall, Room 205
WednesdayMarch 29TJ O’Connor Animal Control11:15 am – 12:30 pmCity Hall, Room 205
WednesdayMarch 29Elder Affairs11:15 am – 12:30 pmCity Hall, Room 205
WednesdayMarch 29Library1:15 pm – 2:15 pmCity Hall, Room 205
WednesdayMarch 29Veterans1:15 pm – 2:15 pmCity Hall, Room 205
ThursdayMarch 30DPW9:30 – 11:30 amCity Hall, Room 205
ThursdayMarch 30Police9:30 – 11:30 amCity Hall, Room 205
ThursdayMarch 30Fire / Emergency Communications9:30 – 11:30 amCity Hall, Room 205
ThursdayMarch 30Planning & Economic Development2:45 pm – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
ThursdayMarch 30Building/Housing – Code Enforcement2:45 pm – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
ThursdayMarch 30Parks2:45 pm – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
ThursdayMarch 30Facilities2:45 pm – 4:00 pmCity Hall, Room 205
City of Springfield

Mayor Sarno states, “As always, we are doing our due diligence and will be prepared to deal with ‘the ebb and flow’ of our local, state, and national economic landscape. I am very proud of our fiscal management and the award-winning finance team under the leadership of CAFO TJ Plante.  Throughout all of the challenges we have encountered, including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and economic uncertainty, my administration has maintained the highest bond ratings in our City’s history, along with a strong and healthy reserve.  My Administration will continue to provide sound and prudent fiscal leadership for an efficient, effective, strategic, and compassionate way to assure that city services continue to be provided for our residents and business community.”

T.J. Plante said, “As we kick off our FY24 budget process, our goal is to maintain core services with an eye on fiscal sustainability. I look forward to working with the Mayor and department heads to craft a thoughtful budget that lives within our means and doesn’t mortgage the future.”

Budget hearings will be held in City Hall, Room 205, and begins on Monday, March 27th, and are scheduled to end Thursday, March 30. These hearings are open to the public, and the schedule is subject to change.