CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee mayor is scheduled to hold a news conference regarding conservation area on Fuller Road at Monday.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau will join with Chicopee Planning & Development Director Lee Pouliot at City Hall at 4 p.m. to make a statement regarding 0-Fuller Road property. 22News will livestream the news conference.

The Slate Conservation Area is one of the few old growth forests in Chicopee, land untouched and trees towering some 80 to 100 feet. It encompasses fifty-seven sprawling acres that run from the Mass Pike to the Westover Airport and from Chicopee State Park to the backyards of homes along Slate Road.

Some Chicopee residents are trying to save this large plot of land many use for recreation.

Westover Metropolitan Development Corporation (WMDC) purchased the land from Chicopee in 2009 with the intention of developing the property.

The City Council recently denied a zoning change request by the owners of the Slate Conservation Area, so the property will stay as it is for now. The 22News I-Team learned there is a new effort to make sure the property is never developed.

