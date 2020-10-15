Mayor Vieau, officials address Chicopee being a moderate-risk area for COVID-19

Watch Live at 4:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is now a moderate-risk area for COVID-19 according to the State Department of Public Health.

According to the DPH’s data updated Wednesday, an increase in COVID-19 cases in Chicopee has elevated the city’s risk level to moderate, shown on the map as yellow. In the last 14 days, Chicopee had 45 cases.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic for the city Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Vieau will be joined with Chicopee City Councilors and elected officials as well as members of police, fire, health, and school departments.

Officials will provide an update at around 4:00 p.m. from Chicopee City Hall on Front Street.

On Tuesday, Chicopee Public Schools announced that a staff member at Chicopee Comprehensive High School tested positive for COVID-19. About 20 students have been instructed to quarantine.

The Chicopee Police Department announced on Friday that a total of five police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Chicopee reports there are 48 active cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths, 67 individuals that are non-Chicopee residents but reside in an assisted living facility, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 723.

Chicopee COVID Case Assessment

(City of Chicopee)

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

Springfield

Holyoke

East Longmeadow

Amherst

Sunderland

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

Southwick

Westfield

Easthampton

Chicopee

Wilbraham

Ludlow

Monson

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

Agawam

West Springfield

Northampton

Palmer

Belchertown

22News Reporter Sydney Snow will be covering this story and will have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.