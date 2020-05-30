Mayor Vieau reveals first phase of reopening efforts in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced its plans to reopen buildings Friday night.

Mayor John Vieau revealed the first phase of the reopening plan, which will begin on June 8.

That day, city buildings will reopen to the public by appointment only. Those must be made 24 hours in advance.



Photo: Chicopee Police Department

Temperature checks and face coverings will be required to enter buildings. Strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced once inside.

Some park amenities like tennis courts and concession stands will also reopen.

Finally, carts will once again be allowed on city golf courses.