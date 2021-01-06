Mayors across western Massachusetts react to riot, attack on US Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local officials in western Massachusetts are speaking out against the riots that happened in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Mayor Sarno is condemning the riots at Capitol Hill earlier Wednesday evening as “domestic terrorism” and as a “breach in our American peaceful transition of power.”

The City of Springfield saw plenty of protests last year, but Mayor Sarno told 22News that there is a stark difference compared to what happened Wednesday in Washington D.C. and it cannot be tolerated.

Sarno is calling on President Trump and other political leaders to step up, take control, and do what has to be done to inspire and unite the country.

You must put country first, not yourself. You have to be a true leader. There’s good times and bad times, but you need to stand up and do what’s right, whether it’s for your country, or your state, or your city. And this silence is deafening. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Sarno said he wanted to assure people that “we will recover, we will heal, and we will unite to move forward in a positive light.” Other western Massachusetts mayors took to social media responding to the violence at Capitol Hill.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz retweeted Joe Biden condemning the rioting.

Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChappelle questioned the response from law enforcement.

Where are the Capitol Police? National Guard? Somebody?



Would non-white protestors be treated the same? — Mayor Nicole LaChapelle (@MayorLachapelle) January 6, 2021

And West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt also took to Twitter to share his disappointment.