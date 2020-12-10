MCCA acquires Springfield Civic Center Parking Garage, will change structure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield announced that the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority has acquired the Springfield Civic Center Parking Garage and will add changes to the current structure.

The Springfield Civic Center Parking Garage, previously owned and operated by the Springfield Parking Authority, will have a new modern garage at the same location building.

The garage will have a new sky bridge connection to the MassMutual Center, which is owned by the MCCA and operated by MGM Springfield.

“This is a strategic investment by the MCCA in the future of downtown Springfield,” said David Gibbons, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

The MassMutual Center is a key economic driver for the city and the construction of a new garage can enhance the major investments in the city according to the Executive Director of MCCA.

“I want to thank Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for their steadfast support of this economic development project and the continued growth of our region. I want to thank the MCCA for their commitment to making this project a top priority, in the best interests of the residents of Springfield and Western Massachusetts. This is a pivotal project for our downtown business and entertainment industries,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.

The MCCA will pay the Springfield Parking Authority $3,500,000 for the Springfield Civic Center Parking Garage funded by the Massachusetts Convention Center Fund.