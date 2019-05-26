McCourty twins visit Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in a week, players from the New England Patriots paid a visit to western Massachusetts!

Jason and Devin McCourty, identical twins who play as defensive backs for the Patriots, were seen at Six Flags New England in Agawam Saturday.

One 22News viewer sent photos of the pair enjoying the day with their families. Devin was also seen posing with the viewer’s daughter in another photo.

“We are always thrilled when local sports celebrities visit our park! We are beyond thrilled the McCourty brothers chose Six Flags New England to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us yesterday,” said Six Flags New England Spokesperson, Jennifer McGrath.

“We are always willing to provide a touch-down experience for all of our guests and the McCourty brothers are no exception!” McGrath said. “Go Pats, and the McCourty Twins are welcome to return to Six Flags New England anytime for a world-class experience and the Thrill Capital of New England.”

Just a week ago, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski was seen celebrating his 30th birthday with former teammates, family, and WWE star Mojo in downtown Springfield at MGM.

McGrath said last week former Celtics player Brian Scalabrini also visited Six Flags New England.

Did you see Jason and Devin at Six Flags? If so, you can send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.