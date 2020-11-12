MCDI site in Springfield to be cleaned-up, years after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-awaited cleanup and demolition of the former Massachusetts Career Development Institute site will soon become a reality.

The former industrial building on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield’s Mason Square area was destroyed in an arson fire back in 2016. Since then, the property has become a neighborhood eyesore.

In a news release sent to 22News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the issue of the property had been tied-up in court for years over a number of problems, including delinquent taxes and “issues involving the previous owners existing only on paper.” The city ended up taking legal action to foreclose on the property.

“Due to the condition and size of the parcels involved, it’s not going to be cheap to clean up, but it’s the right thing to do,” Sarno said.

The mayor is set to announce details of the first phase of cleanup and demolition during a news conference at 10:30 Thursday morning.