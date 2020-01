WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A McDonald’s in West Springfield is closed after a fire took place early Monday morning.

West Springfield Deputy BorsariĀ told 22News, crews were called to the restaurant on Riverdale Street after a report of what was found to be a grease fire.

Borsari said the fire was put out in a matter of seconds and no injuries were reported. McDonald’s will be closed until the alarm system is repaired.