McDonald’s in West Springfield host hiring event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – McDonald’s in West Springfield is holding a hiring event Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, McDonald’s at 352 Riverdale Road in West Springfield is providing information to job seekers looking to learn more about the application process and employee benefits.

Attending guests will receive a free apple pie with any purchase.

The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to offer potential employees an opportunity to apply for available positions online or in person. McDonald’s offers restaurant perks including flexible hours, advancement opportunities, and Archways To Opportunity which is McDonald’s comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs to help further employees’ education.

McDonald’s will follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance on social distancing and requiring masks.