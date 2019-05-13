McDonald’s to hire youths in summer as part of Archways to Opportunity program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – McDonald’s has launched a summer jobs program that will provide employment for 100 young people in Springfield.

The Archways to Opportunity program provides help with college tuition for McDonald’s employees. Both McDonald’s jobs program and the college tuition initiative were announced on Monday at the North Main Street McDonald’s in Springfield.

The North End McDonald’s plans to hire more than two dozen additional workers this summer.

New North Citizens’ Council CEO Jose Claudio told 22News, “Right now, we’ve got our 50 kids working here. And we’ll hopefully get another 25 more working in the summer. And that’s great for the community; it’s great for McDonald’s.”

West Springfield McDonald’s Store Manager Lisa Trimboli has been a McDonald’s employee since she was 16-years-old. Her work at McDonald’s will help her pay for her college education.

“I’ve always wanted to go to college, [but I] never thought I could,” Trimboli told 22News. “I have three boys now, so I work fulltime. And when I heard of Archways, I decided it was something that I really wanted to do.”

“The future is our youth, and our education,” Franchise owner Daniel Ashburn said. “The better educated, the more we get out of life. It means something for people.”

This is the third year for McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity college program.

The summer jobs program is an annual incentive for young people to make some money and improve their financial situations, and boost their self-esteem in the process.

