CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police and Fire Department was sent to McKinstry Avenue for a reported brush fire on Friday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, McKinstry Avenue is closed at Meadow Street while the Chicopee Fire Department investigates a reported brush fire near the Chicopee Mason Supply.

It is advised that drivers avoid the area, and it is unknown how long the road will be closed. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.