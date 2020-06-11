McMahon Elementary students receive special graduation goodbye

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eighth-grade students at Holyoke’s McMahon Elementary School may never forget what their principal and staff created to leave a memorable impression on the boys and girls.

Principal Noreen Ewick invited parents to visit the school and see the artwork created by the staff. The educators spent five hours on their artwork, then as you can see relaxed outside the school to admire their work.

The school’s behavior Technician Caitlin O’Hare told 22News Thursday at the school, the staff is so proud to have done this for the children who’ve spent eight years at the McMahon school.

“We came together one-day social distance, we made the display, we nailed it,” said O’Hare. “The response we were floored by we made a sign that lights up at night and we had families coming and taking pictures, it’s something taking the good out of the hard times.”

Like all public schools in the Pioneer Valley, the McMahon elementary school has been closed during the past three months.

Under normal conditions, the school would have remained open until the end of the school year on June 19.