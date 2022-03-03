SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Owners of Meadow View Farm are closing their popular retail and greenhouse business in Southwick as one of the owners is in hospice care due to bladder cancer.

Meadow View Farms, LLC located on College Highway in Southwick announced on Facebook Thursday they will be closing their retail and greenhouses. Carolyn says her husband Ben who she describes as the owner, manager, chief financial officer, and fearless leader has been battling bladder cancer for the last 2 and a half years.

“This was a very difficult decision for us to make, and we will miss the smiles and friendship. Thank you for choosing Meadow View Farm for your flowers and for being a loyal and valued customer. It has been a pleasure to serve you.” Meadow View Farms on Facebook

Anyone with gift cards will be issued a refund. Gift card holders are asked to mail the gift cards with their contact information to Meadow View Farms, 120 College Highway, Southwick, MA 01077, and a refund check will be sent back.