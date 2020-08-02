Meadows Masonic Lodge car show raises money for local Children’s Dyslexia Centers

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday’s car show was the second annual event at the Meadows Masonic Lodge to raise money for Children’s Dyslexia Centers here in Massachusetts.

Masonic Lodge members said 3,000 dollars was raised during last year’s car show, so they decided to do it again. David Sharkis, the Executive Director at Children’s Dyslexia Centers hoped to raise at least that amount from the car show.

Sharkis told 22News, “Children’s Dyslexia Centers, we’re in our 26th year. In those 26 years, we’ve provided highly specialized instruction for 14,000 children snd certified more than 3,000 teachers.”

Proper protocols dealing with the pandemic were in place throughout the show.

The Meadows lodge made available hand sanitizer and social distancing was encouraged throughout the event, along with a face mask.