Meals for kids to be distributed from former Sears Tire Center in Springfield every Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long vacant former Sears Tire Center at Eastfield Mall is buzzing with activity once again, this time as a food distribution location.

The Oasis Food Pantry and the Home Grown Springfield nutrition program began sharing the old Sears automotive building. Since the pandemic began, these agencies used Central High School to previously distribute food to families in need and to students. Oasis Food Pantry finds this new site a perfect fit for its purposes.

“We are here now at the Sears Tire Center, the mayor has been really great, helping us out to set this up. We’re working with Sodexo and Home Grown to serve the students in Springfield here as well,” said Angela Foley Powers, Executive Director of the Oasis Food Pantry.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am so appreciative of John Foley and his team at the Oasis Food Pantry, which continues to assist thousands of families in need. As we continue with the transition to in-person learning as work to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, it was necessary to relocate the Oasis Food Pantry distribution to a new location. I want to thank all involved for their continued dedicated efforts in keeping this much-needed meals program going strong. This meals distribution program is like a finely tuned machine with heart and that touches the lives of so many.”

Dozens of cars lined up for the boxes of food Friday morning. Food insecurity is still a chronic problem facing many families in the Springfield area.

Home Grown Springfield also provides free grab-and-go meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for Springfield students under 18. You can find a location by texting “Springfield” to 82257.