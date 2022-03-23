WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A guest of honor was the guest speaker tonight at a church in Westfield.

Master Chief Edward Byers is a retired Navy Seal who received The Medal of Honor in 2016, for the rescue of an American doctor kidnapped by the Taliban.

He spoke tonight at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Westfield. While speaking, Byers credited his Catholic faith and prayers to Saint Michael for his strength while being deployed eleven times over his 21-year career.

Byers is the first living Navy Seal to receive the National Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War.