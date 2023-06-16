SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Legion Department of Massachusetts bestowed the prestigious Medal of Valor upon Springfield Police Officer, Arjel Falcon, and local resident, Pedro Perez, during their annual convention held in Marlborough on Saturday, June 10.

Officer Arjel Falcon’s journey to Springfield began when he relocated from Puerto Rico at the age of 19. In 1997, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving for five years before transitioning to the Air Force, where he remained until his retirement in 2016. Throughout his military career, Falcon was deployed three times to Cuba, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Falcon’s heroism in Afghanistan earned him the Bronze Star Army Commendation with Valor Device, recognizing his life-saving actions. Following a rocket strike on a building, he fearlessly entered and successfully evacuated all occupants, ensuring their survival.

In 2013, Falcon joined the Springfield Police Department and has since been recognized for his remarkable acts of bravery. He received an SPD commendation for rescuing a drowning woman from the Connecticut River. Additionally, on October 29, 2021, Falcon and his partner saved an overdose victim who was without a pulse and in a hypothermic state. Through their swift administration of Narcan, CPR, and oxygen, they successfully revived the individual.

In December 2022, the Springfield Police Department honored Falcon with a Purple Heart Award after he suffered a stab wound to the face during an altercation with a suspect. The injury necessitated multiple procedures and left him with permanent nerve damage.

Pedro Perez, a Springfield resident, also received recognition for his heroic actions. On December 27, 2022, when Springfield police responded to an armed robbery at the Metro PCS on Armory Street, Perez played a crucial role in saving an officer’s life.

Following the robbery, a Springfield Police Officer spotted a suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, on Chapin Terrace, matching the given description. As the officer approached Gonzalez, a confrontation ensued. Observing the officer in distress, Pedro Perez, a compassionate bystander, stopped his vehicle and offered assistance. Perez joined forces with the officer in an attempt to subdue Gonzalez. However, during the struggle, Gonzalez managed to gain control of the officer’s service pistol.

Undeterred, Perez and the two officers continues their valiant efforts to disarm Gonzalez. In the midst of the struggle, Gonzalez discharged two rounds from the stolen firearm. Fortunately, both officers and Perez narrowly escaped injury as the shots missed their targets, with one striking Gonzalez’s hand another hitting Perez’s truck. The officers eventually seized the firearm and arrested Gonzalez, immediately providing him with medical aid.

Gonzalez and the injured officer were transported to Baystate for treatment. Notably, officers recovered the stolen cash from the Metro PCS robbery, as well as a large knife, in Gonzalez’s possession.

The American Legion Department of Massachusetts honored Officer Arjel Falcon and Pedro Perez for their unwavering courage and selfless acts, exemplifying the highest standards of valor. These individual’s bravery serves as a testament to the spirit of heroism within the Springfield community.