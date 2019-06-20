Media coverage during September 11, 2001 attacks

(WWLP) – A former 22News producer was working in Hartford, CT during the 9/11 attacks. He called the attacks a defining day in his career.

David Stawasz was a producer at the CBS affiliate in Hartford. He worked the night shift so he said he woke up to the news that a plane had crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.

He was watching live TV news coverage when the second plane hit the south tower.

“I immediately called the station and they said ‘get in here – we’ll figure it out later.'” David Stawasz

During his commute into Hartford, the majority of people were attempting to leave the city. Stawasz said he remembers looking up at Hartford’s skyscrapers as he sat in traffic.

“You started thinking about the images you’ve seen on TV in New York City,” he said. “While nobody was likely to attack, Hartford, Springfield, cities like that. There was such uncertainty and fear in the air, you started to wonder and run through scenarios in your mind.” David Stawasz

Like so many New England stations, Stawasz’s station sent reporters to New York City. Many of them spent countless days reporting on the aftermath. The days were grueling and took an emotional toll.